Weather Update For Tuesday, 18th January 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A light breeze of 5mph from the ESE

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.5.mbs or 30.04’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:44 am Sunset: Today, 5:58 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight. Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the eastern Caribbean from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad and Tobago, we can expect fair to partly cloudy skies with a moderate chance of brief passing showers as a moderate trade wind flow continues to transport shallow low level patches over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.