Weather Update for Tuesday, 17th May 2022

Present Weather: Fair with Dust haze

Winds: A Gentle breeze of 10mph from an Easterly direction.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.6mbs or 30.08″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:39 am Sunset: Today, 6:35 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-southeast at 12 – 21mph with possible gusts of 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 – 1.5m or 4 – 5ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Mostly sunny and slightly hazy with a 10 per cent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and hazy with a 10 per cent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Some Saharan dust entering the region today will not only keep the environment slightly hazy but will also restrict shower activity across most of the islands from Puerto Rico south to the Windward Islands. Skies over these islands will be mostly fair with a 10 per cent or slight chance of showers. Meanwhile, some lingering moisture and instability from a tropical wave which has moved west of the region will maintain mostly cloudy skies with a high chance of showers across Trinidad and Tobago.