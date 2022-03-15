Weather Update for Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A fresh breeze of 20mph from the Northeast

Temperature: 24°C / 76°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.4mbs or 30.07″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:19 am Sunset: Today, 6:21 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 14 to 22 mph with higher spells over elevated terrain and coastal waters. Gusts to 32 mph are possible at times.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moisture and instability over Trinidad and Tobago will result in a heightened chance of showers activity over these islands today and tonight. The rest of the islands will see generally partly cloudy skies with brief periods of increased cloudiness and passing showers due to shallow cloud patches embedded within a moderate to fresh wind-flow.