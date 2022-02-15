Weather Update For Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with dust haze.

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from the ENE

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.1mbs or 30.06’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:37 am Sunset: Today, 6:13 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 9 to 18 mph with possible gusts to 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution. However, a small craft advisory could go into effect later today.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high-pressure system will be the main weather feature to affect conditions across the area. Shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches transported on a moderate wind flow could trigger at most a moderate chance of showers for Puerto Rico southward to Trinidad and Tobago. However, a stable lower atmosphere will inhibit any significant development over the next 24hrs.