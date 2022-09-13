Weather Update for Tuesday, 13th September 2022

Present Weather: Fair Skies

Winds: A Moderate breeze of 15mph from a northeasterly direction

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.2mbs or 29.95″

Sunset: Today, 6:15pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:59 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A stable and moisture-deficient atmosphere will maintain a restriction on shower activity for most of today across the Virgin Islands east to the Leeward Islands and south to the Windward Islands. Later this evening and overnight, a tropical wave entering the region with some shallow moisture will increase the chances of showers to moderate across the islands. Meanwhile, daytime heating along with sea breeze convergence will heighten the chances of showers and thunderstorms across Puerto Rico, while the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone will trigger similar weather conditions across Trinidad and Tobago.