Weather Update for Tuesday, 12th April 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies with slight showers

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the East northeast.

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.1mbs or 30.03″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:57 am Sunset: Today, 6:26 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast at 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 26 mph over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with only a 20 per cent or slight chance of a brief passing early morning shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions in general.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the eastern Caribbean from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad & Tobago, we can expect fair to partly cloudy skies in general with only a slight chance of a brief passing shower, as a relatively dry and stable airmass continues to linger across the area during the next 24 hours and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during that time.