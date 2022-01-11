Weather Update For Tuesday, 11th January 2022

Present Weather: Fair Skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 10mph from an Easterly direction

Temperature: 23°C / 73°F Humidity: 71%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.9mbs or 30.03″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:43am Sunset: Today, 5:55pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast where speeds will range from 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to as high as 31 mph mainly during showers.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A low-level trough will trigger unsettled weather across the area mainly tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers for St. Kitts and a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers for Nevis mainly after midnight.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A broad area of high pressure along with an atmosphere low on moisture will restrict shower activity today and tonight across the region. The chances of showers from Puerto Rico east to the Leeward Islands and south to Trinidad and Tobago will be moderate for the most under generally partly cloudy skies.