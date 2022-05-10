Weather Update for Tuesday, 10th May 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from the east.

Temperature: 26°C / 79°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.9mbs or 30.00″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:40 am Sunset: Today, 6:34 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East to southeast at 10 to 20mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5metres or 4 to 5feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high-pressure is the dominant weather feature across the region. Weather conditions over the Virgin Island and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for today and tonight. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and tonight.