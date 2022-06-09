Weather Update for Thursday, 9th June 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with slight dust haze

Winds: A Moderate breeze of 13mph from the Northeast.

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 73%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.5mbs or 30.01″

Sunset: Today, 6:44 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 10 – 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 – 1.5m or 4 – 5ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weather conditions over the Virgin island and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be cloudy with a high chance of showers. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers.