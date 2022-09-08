Weather Update for Thursday, 8th September 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies

Winds: Calm

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 89%

Sea Level Pressure: 1012.4mbs or 29.89″

Sunset: Today, 6:20 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:58 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: South at 3 to 9 mph.

Seas: Less than 1.2 metres or 4 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers and a 50 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Instability and moisture lingering across the area will continue to cause cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms for the Windward Islands, Barbados, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. A tropical wave moving into the area could increase the chances of showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon across the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Elsewhere, daytime heating could generate unsettled conditions and thunderstorm activity.