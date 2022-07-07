Weather Update for Thursday, 7th July 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy Skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the east

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.0mbs or 30.03″

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:43 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: Easterly at 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weak unstable conditions due to the presence of a mid to upper trough exist over Puerto Rico, the US and BVI; however, a ridge in the lower atmosphere along with a reduction in moisture will limit the formation of significant weather over these islands. Skies over these islands will be generally partly cloudy with brief periods of increased cloudiness and localised showers mainly over Puerto Rico this afternoon. Generally, partly cloudy skies with brief passing showers are also possible over the Leeward Islands and islands further south due to shallow pockets of moisture. The chance of showers will increase around Trinidad and Tobago tonight due to an approaching tropical wave.