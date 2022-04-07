Weather Update for Thursday, 7th April 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the Northeast east.

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.6mbs or 29.99″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:01 am Sunset: Today, 6:25 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 12 to 18mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Instability and moisture associated with a trough will result in unsettled weather conditions across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 per cent or moderate chance of showers mainly in the morning.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent or low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A low to mid-level trough traversing the Leeward and the British Virgin Islands will maintain periods of unsettled weather conditions today mainly in the morning with the likelihood of showers decreasing into the afternoon. Similar conditions can be expected across the rest of the region as weak perturbations and pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow will result in periods of occasionally cloudy skies and brief showers.