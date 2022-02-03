Weather Update For Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy
Winds: A light breeze of 7mph from an Easterly direction.
Temperature: 23°C / 73°F Humidity: 82%
Sea Level Pressure: 1016.6mbs or 30.02’’
Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:42 am Sunset: Today, 6:07 pm
Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.
Winds: East at 9 to 17 mph.
Seas: 1 to 1.5metres or 3 to 5feet.
Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:
Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Eastern Caribbean Forecast: The presence of an upper-level trough coupled with an increase in moisture and instability at the surface will likely enhance shower
activity. A moderate chance of showers is possible across Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Leeward Islands today and tonight. Elsewhere and otherwise, stable conditions will restrict any significant shower activity.