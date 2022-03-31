Weather Update for Thursday, 31st March 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the NE.

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.1mbs or 30.00″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:05 am Sunset: Today, 6:24 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East – northeast at 14 to 23mph, reaching as high as 31mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1metres or 5 to 7feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly cloudy initially with a 60 per cent or a moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter. Tonight will be fair to partly cloudy and cool in general.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the Eastern Caribbean from the B.V.I. southwards to T&T, pockets of low-level moisture moving across the area will continue to be enhanced by a weak upper-level trough and lead to a moderate chance of brief passing showers over and around the Islands today, with gradual improvements later today into tonight.