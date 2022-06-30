Weather Update for Thursday, 30th June 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with dust haze

Winds: Moderate Breeze of 13mph from an East-northeasterly direction

Temperature: 28°C / 83°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.2mbs or 30.04″

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:40 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 14 – 21mph with gusts possibly peaking to 31mph.

Seas: 1.5 – 2.1m or 5 – 7ft. A small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the open waters east of the islands.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Some moisture and instability trailing Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, although the system has moved well west of the region, could still trigger some showers across the islands throughout the day and tonight. Therefore, mostly cloudy skies are expected across the region with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.