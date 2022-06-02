Weather Update for Thursday, 2nd June 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 7mph from a Northeasterly direction.

Temperature: 27°C / 80°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.1mbs or 29.97″

Sunset: Today, 6:41 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-southeast at 7 – 14mph.

Seas: 0.6 – 1m or 2 – 3ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers during the morning. During the afternoon, partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A tropical wave traversing the Southern Caribbean will generate showers and thunderstorms under generally cloudy skies across Trinidad and Tobago today and tonight. Meanwhile, a fairly dry and stable atmosphere will limit shower activity across the rest of region. There is just a moderate chance of some localised showers developing during the afternoon due to strong daytime heating.