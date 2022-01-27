Weather Update For Thursday, 27th January 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with slight dust haze

Winds: A gentle breeze of 9mph from a Northeasterly direction.

Temperature: 24°C / 74°F Humidity: 81%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.0mbs or 30.00’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:43 am Sunset: Today, 6:04pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A light to moderate wind flow will persist across the area. High pressure is the dominant feature across the region. Few passing showers could also develop across the area. Conditions over the Leeward and Virgin Islands will be partly cloudy for today and tonight with a slight chance of showers. Conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and a slight chance of showers for tonight. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and a slight chance of showers for tonight.