Weather Update For Thursday, 24th February 2022

Present Weather: Clear Skies

Winds: A light breeze of 6mph from the NNE

Temperature: 22°C / 71°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.0mbs or 29.97’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:31 am Sunset: Today, 6:16pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A persistent trough in the vicinity of the Eastern Caribbean is generating some instability across the area. However, relatively low moisture will restrict significant cloudiness and showers over the next twenty-four hours. Skies, therefore, across Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will be partly cloudy, today and tonight, with a low chance of showers.