Weather Update for Thursday, 23rd June 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies

Winds: A light Breeze of 7mph from an Easterly direction.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 72%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.6mbs or 29.96″

Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:38 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-southeast at 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 Metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A slackened pressure gradient, along with day-time heating effects, could support brief cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Stable conditions will likely prevail across the Leeward Islands and the Virgin Islands, as a high-pressure system remains the main weather feature. Shallow moisture patches moving over the islands could trigger light and brief showers. Meanwhile, available moisture and instability will generate cloudy periods with showers for the Windward Islands. Similar conditions are also expected for parts of Puerto Rico, as daytime heating will generate some unsettled afternoon conditions.