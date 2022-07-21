Weather Update for Thursday, 21st July 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with slight showers

Winds: A Gentle breeze of 8mph from an Easterly direction.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 90%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.5mbs or 30.01″

Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:46 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high pressure will dominate the region in the wake of the passage of a tropical wave. Moderate to fresh winds will continue to persist across the region and this will result in choppy seas.

Weather conditions over the Virgin and Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a few showers during the morning hours with fairer conditions thereafter. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with periods of passing showers. Few isolated thunderstorms could also develop across some of the islands.

Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy to cloudy with showers and few isolated thunderstorms.