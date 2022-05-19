Weather Update for Thursday, 19th May 2022

Present Weather: Fair with dust haze

Winds: A gentle breeze of 10mph from the Northeast

Temperature: 27°C / 80°F Humidity: 79%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.5mbs or 30.07″

Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:38 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 8 to 17mph

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5m or 4 to 5ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Hazy conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands. This, along with relatively low moisture, will inhibit cloudiness and showers across the islands over the next twenty-four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 10 per cent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 10 per cent or a slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A broad area of high pressure and hazy conditions will support a low chance of showers across the region. Skies across the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy and hazy with a slight chance of showers. Meanwhile, the Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will be partly cloudy and hazy with a low chance of showers today and tonight.