Weather Update for Thursday, 19th May 2022

·1 min read
Weather Update for Thursday, 19th May 2022
Present Weather: Fair with dust haze  

Winds: A gentle breeze of 10mph from the Northeast  

Temperature: 27°C / 80°F                 Humidity: 79% 

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.5mbs or 30.07″  

Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm                         Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:38 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow  

Winds: East at 8 to 17mph 

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5m or 4 to 5ft. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Hazy conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands. This, along with relatively low moisture, will inhibit cloudiness and showers across the islands over the next twenty-four hours. 

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 10 per cent or a slight chance of showers. 

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 10 per cent or a slight chance of showers. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A broad area of high pressure and hazy conditions will support a low chance of showers across the region. Skies across the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy and hazy with a slight chance of showers. Meanwhile, the Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will be partly cloudy and hazy with a low chance of showers today and tonight. 