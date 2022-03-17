Weather Update for Thursday, 17th March 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with slight dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 16mph from an Easterly direction.

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 73%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.3mbs or 30.07″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:21 am Sunset: Today, 6:16 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: Easterly at 14 to 23 mph with gusts up to 32 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet; therefore, small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A broad area of high pressure will generate a moderate to fresh easterly wind flow and elevated seas across the region. Weather conditions over the Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and a decrease in moisture and showers is expected by tonight. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands as well as Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers.