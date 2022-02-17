Weather Update For Thursday, 17th February 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 16mph from the East-northeast

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 73%

Sea Level Pressure: 1019.8mbs or 30.11’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:35 am Sunset: Today, 6:14 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast at 12 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with swells up 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect for the northern to the eastern coastline and a small craft advisory is in effect for open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moderate to fresh sometimes strong winds will maintain breezy conditions across the region over the next 24 hours. Above normal seas as a result of these winds will prevail mainly on the northern and eastern coastlines as swells will impact these areas.