Weather Update for Thursday, 14th July 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with light showers

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the Northeast

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 94%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.0mbs or 30.03″

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:45 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East where speeds will range from 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to as high as 31 mph mainly in elevated areas and over open waters.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. today and increasing to 2.1 metres or 7 feet tonight. A small craft caution is currently in effect but will be upgraded to an advisory tonight.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with showers with the chance of showers decreasing to 40 percent or moderate late this afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A tropical wave is making its way across the Eastern Caribbean and will generate unsettled conditions as it passes. Cloudy spells with periodic showers are expected for most of the area with Trinidad and Tobago, The Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico being on the less receiving side. However, due to daytime heating activity thundershowers could develop over Puerto Rico. Meanwhile a moderate to fresh wind flow will keep the open waters exposed to the Atlantic Ocean at an elevated level.