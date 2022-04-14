Weather Update for Thursday, 14th April 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy with slight dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from an Easterly direction

Temperature: 26°C / 78°F Humidity: 67%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.8mbs or 29.99″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:55 am Sunset: Today, 6:27 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 per cent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 per cent or slight chance of a brief light shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: The presence of a weak frontal trough just north of the area could lead to a moderate chance of brief showers across portions of the British Virgin Islands and the northern Leewards during the next 24 hours. Elsewhere across the eastern Caribbean, skies will be fair to partly cloudy with only a slight chance of a brief shower as a relatively dry and stable airmass continues to linger over and around these islands.