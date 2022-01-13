Weather Update For Thursday, 13th January 2022

 Present Weather: Cloudy with slight showers 

Winds: A light breeze of 5mph from the North 

Temperature: 21°C / 69°F                                   Humidity: 91%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.6mbs or 30.02″ 

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:44 am                                Sunset: Today, 5:56pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow. 

Winds: East – southeast at 3 to 10mph becoming variable at times.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5metres or 5feet. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly cloudy with a 30  percent or a low chance of morning showers then becoming mostly sunny in the  afternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Apart from a few shallow patches of low-level  clouds occasionally moving across the region mainly during the morning hours,  conditions are likely to be generally fair to partly cloudy with a moderate chance of  showers at best as the atmosphere becomes drier as the day progresses. 