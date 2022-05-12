Weather Update for Thursday, 12th May 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with slight dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from the East northeast.

Temperature: 26°C / 80°F Humidity: 76%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.1mbs or 30.00″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:40 am Sunset: Today, 6:35pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 14 to 21 mph reaching as high as 30 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy skies initially with a 60 per cent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Pockets of low-level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to periods of passing showers across portions of the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands during the next 24 hours. some showers could be moderate to locally heavy at times. Elsewhere across the eastern Caribbean, we can expect fair to partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of a brief shower as a high-pressure ridge continues to dominate.