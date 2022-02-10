Weather Update For Thursday, 10th February 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from East.

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.8mbs or 29.99’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:39 am Sunset: Today, 6:11pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East where speeds will range from 16 to 24 mph with gusts to as high as 38 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet today with a small craft caution in effect. Seas are expected to increase to 2.8 metres or 9 feet tonight mainly for the Atlantic side of the islands and the caution will likely be replaced by a small craft advisory.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers mainly before midnight.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high pressure system will be the main weather feature to affect conditions across the area. Shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches transported on a moderate wind flow could trigger at most a moderate chance of showers for Puerto Rico southward to Trinidad and Tobago. However, stable lower atmospheric conditions will inhibit any significant development over the next 24hrs.