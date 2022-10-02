Weather Update for Sunday, 2nd October 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies

Winds: A light breeze of 6mph from the East.

Temperature: 28°C / 83°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.1mbs or 30.00″

Sunset: Today, 5:59 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:01 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms during the late morning into the afternoon hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Some lingering moisture along with daytime heating could trigger some showers across the Northeast Caribbean from Puerto Rico east to the Leeward Islands. There is also a moderate chance of thunderstorms across the islands during the late morning into the afternoon hours today. Meanwhile, stable air persisting over the rest of the Eastern Caribbean from the Windwards south to Trinidad and Tobago will limit shower activity under mostly partly cloudy skies.