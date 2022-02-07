Weather Update For Monday, 7th February 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy Skies with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A moderate breeze of 18mph from the East northeast.

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.2mbs or 30.04’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:40 am Sunset: Today, 6:09 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast at 10 to 20 mph, reaching as high as 28 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northeasterly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the eastern Caribbean, from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad and Tobago, we can expect partly cloudy skies with a moderate chance of showers as a moderate to fresh trade wind flow continues to transport shallow low-level patches across the area.