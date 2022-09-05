Weather Update for Monday, 5th September 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from the south

Temperature: 28°C / 83°F Humidity: 85%

Sea Level Pressure: 1013.5mbs or 29.93″

Sunset: Today, 6:21 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:58 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: South-southeast at 6 to 14 mph becoming variable or calm in some places tonight.

Seas: Less than 1.5 meters or less than 5 feet

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny this morning becoming locally cloudy this afternoon with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers a 20 percent or slight chance of late afternoon thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy this evening with a 60 percent or moderate chance of lingering evening showers with a reduction in clouds and showers as the night progresses

As Tropical Storm Earl continues to move further away from the federation, the risk for flash flooding has been significantly reduced.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Tropical Storm Earl is forecast to slowly move away from the area today and tonight; however, weak spiral bands, coupled with a moist and unstable environment, will maintain cloudy to overcast skies with occasional showers and the possibility of thunderstorms over the Virgin islands and Puerto Rico with gradual improvement expected tomorrow; Meanwhile, a slightly unstable environment, a lighter wind flow and higher daytime temperatures could trigger localize afternoon cloudiness over the Leewards and islands further south today.