Weather Update for Monday, 4th July 2022

Present Weather: Fair Skies

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from the East-northeast

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 81%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.1mbs or 30.06″

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:41 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: Easterly at 10 to 18 mph, with possible gusts up to 29 mph. Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Shallow cloud patches and pockets of low moisture will support brief passing showers across the islands today. However, the chances of showers will likely increase tonight into tomorrow morning as a tropical wave moves into the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers. Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Stable conditions will likely prevail across the Virgin Islands southward to Trinidad and Tobago, as shallow moisture patches moving over the islands could trigger light and brief showers. Meanwhile, available moisture and instability along with daytime heating will generate some unsettled afternoon conditions for Puerto Rico. A tropical wave moving into the area from tonight will generate unsettled conditions across the islands.