Weather Update For Monday, 28th February 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy Skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 11mph from the East

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 79%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.2mbs or 30.01″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:30 am Sunset: Today, 6:17 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 14 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 25 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet consisting of easterly swells 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the eastern facing coastal areas.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly sunny and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: High pressure is currently the dominant weather feature over the entire area however, weak instability and moisture across the Windward Islands south to Trinidad could result in a moderate chance of showers. Skies will be generally partly cloudy with periods of cloudiness. Additionally, an increase in Saharan dust across the area will result in the reduction of visibility as well as air quality.