Weather Update for Monday, 27th June 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with dust haze

Winds: Moderate Breeze of 17mph from the East.

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 71%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.1mbs or 30.03″

Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:39 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 33 mph

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weather conditions over the Virgin and Leeward islands will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Weather conditions over the Windward islands will be cloudy with periods of showers. Few isolated thunderstorms could also develop across portions of the Windward islands. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers.