Weather Update For Monday, 21st February 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy with slight dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from an Easterly direction

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.2mbs or 30.04’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:33 am Sunset: Today,6:15 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: east-northeast at 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet with swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet; therefore, a high surf advisory is in place until later today.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high-pressure system will be the main weather feature to affect conditions across the area. Shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches transported on a moderate wind flow could trigger at most a moderate chance of showers for Puerto Rico southward to Trinidad and Tobago today. However, an increase in instability is expected across Trinidad and Tobago tonight into tomorrow morning which could generate some significant shower activity.