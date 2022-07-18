Weather Update for Monday, 18th July 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from the East.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 76%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.0mbs or 30.06″

Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow 5:46 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 12 to 20 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Dry and stable air prevailing over the entire region today will continue to restrict significant shower activity. The chances of showers developing over the Virgin Islands east to the Leeward Islands and south to the Windward Islands will be low or 30 percent for the most. Meanwhile, some shallow moisture mingling with daytime heating could for the most maintain a moderate chance of showers across Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago.