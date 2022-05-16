Weather Update for Monday, 16th May 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy with slight dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from an Easterly direction.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.0mbs or 30.03″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:39 am Sunset: Today, 6:35 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East to southeast 10 to 21 mph and gusting to 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. A small craft caution is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent or moderate chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 per cent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moderate to fresh winds will persist across the area as a surface high dominates the region. Weather conditions over the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of showers. Few Isolated thunderstorms could also develop across some of the islands. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a high chance of showers.