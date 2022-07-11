Weather Update for Monday, 11th July 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy with slight dust haze 

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the East-northeast 

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F                         Humidity: 83% 

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.7mbs or 30.02″  

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm                               Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:44 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow  

Winds: East at or 14 to 21 mph. 

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.  

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Low-level wind and moisture convergence will support brief cloudiness and showers across the islands from Puerto Rico south to Trinidad and Tobago. Skies therefore will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers today and tonight.