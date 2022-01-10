Weather Update For Monday, 10th January 2022

Present Weather: Fair Skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 9mph from the northeast’ east

Temperature: 23°C / 74°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.1mbs or 30.03″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:43 am Sunset: Today, 5:54 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast at 12 to 19 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Low moisture levels along with dominant high pressure will restrict shower activity across the region. The chances of showers across the islands will be low for the most.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A broad area of high pressure along with an atmosphere low on moisture will restrict shower activity today and tonight across the region. The chances of showers from Puerto Rico east to the Leeward Islands and south to Trinidad and Tobago will be moderate for the most under generally partly cloudy skies.