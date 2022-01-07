Weather Update For Friday, 7th January 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the East

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 80%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.8mbs or 30.05″

Sunrise: Tom 6:43am Sunset: Today 5:52pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 12 to 18 mph with possible gusts up to 29 mph. Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning and partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers in the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Instability due to a low-level shear line will result in a moderate chance of brief showers across the northern Windward and the southern Leeward Islands today. Elsewhere across the region, shallow pockets of moisture embedded in the trade wind flow will result in periods of brief passing showers.