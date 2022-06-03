Weather Update for Friday, 3rd June 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies
Winds: A gentle breeze of 9mph from a Northeasterly direction.
Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 75%
Sea Level Pressure: 1016.3mbs or 30.01″
Sunset: Today, 6:41 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am
Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow
Winds: East to East-southeast 8 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet.
Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:
Weather Today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weather conditions over the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for today and tonight. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be cloudy at times with a high chance of showers. Few isolated thunderstorms could also develop across some of the southern islands. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers.