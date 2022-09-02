Weather Update for Friday, 2nd September 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the North-northeast.

Temperature: 28°C / 81°F Humidity: 76%

Sea Level Pressure: 1011.4mbs or 29.86″

Sunset: Today, 6:24 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:57 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: Northerly at 6 – 14 mph. Gusts are possible in showers up to 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 – 1.5 metres or 4 – 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Moisture and instability associated with an area of low-pressure AL91 is expected to increase the chances of showers and possible thunderstorm activity across the area today. Possible rainfall totals could reach up to 12.5 to 25.4 mm or 0.5 to 1 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with showers and a 50 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Instability and available moisture in association with a Tropical Disturbance AL91 will continue to increase the chances of showers across the area for the next 24 hrs. Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Virgin Islands southward to Trinidad and Tobago. Similar conditions are also expected across Puerto Rico as daytime heating could trigger afternoon showers.