Weather Update For Friday, 28th January 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies with a light passing shower.

Winds: A Moderate breeze of 13mph from the Northeast.

Temperature: 23°C / 73°F Humidity: 89%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.8mbs or 29.96’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:43 am Sunset: Today, 6:04 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East- northeast at 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers before midday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A slack pressure gradient will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the islands. Lingering moisture associated with a low-level trough could generate at most a moderate chance of showers for the Leeward Islands and the Virgin Island this morning. Elsewhere and otherwise low moisture levels will continue to restrict shower activity.