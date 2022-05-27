Weather Update for Friday, 27th May 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from the northeast ‘east.

Temperature: 27°C / 80°F Humidity: 74%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.8mbs or 30.02″

Sunset: Today, 6:40 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A weak low-level trough is in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands. However, relatively low moisture levels will restrict cloudiness and showers to a minimum. Skies, therefore, across the Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands, and the northern Windward Islands, will be partly cloudy today and tonight with a low chance of showers. Meanwhile, the southern Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers today and tonight.