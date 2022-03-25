Weather Update for Friday, 25th March 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with light showers

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from an East.

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.5mbs or 30.04″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:10 am Sunset: Today 6:23 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 12 to 22 mph with gusts up to 32 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet; with swells up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A dominant Atlantic High system will be the main weather feature affecting conditions across the region. Occasionally cloudy skies with scattered showers and gusty winds over open waters and elevated areas are possible for the next 24hrs from Puerto Rico southward to Trinidad and Tobago.