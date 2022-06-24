Weather Update for Friday, 24th June 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies

Winds: Moderate Breeze of 13mph from the East northeast.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.0mbs or 29.97″

Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:39 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-southeast at 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Shallow patches of low-level clouds and pockets of low-level moisture embedded in the wind flow may result in periods of brief passing showers throughout the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: An upper-level trough will maintain mostly cloudy conditions across Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands throughout the duration of the day and could enhance pockets of moisture moving across the islands. Meanwhile, shallow patches of low-level clouds occasionally moving across the Leeward and Windwards Islands and Barbados will maintain generally fair to partly cloudy conditions with a moderate chance of showers. Elsewhere across Trinidad and Tobago much drier conditions will prevail with mostly sunny skies.