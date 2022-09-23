Weather Update for Friday, 23rd September 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy

Winds: A light breeze of 7mph from the east.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 87%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.8mbs or 29.96″

Sunset: Today, 6:06 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:01 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East – southeast at 8 to 14mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5meterrs or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be cloudy with a 60 per cent or a moderate chance of lingering showers becoming partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair with a 20 percent or a slight chance of a light shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weak instability trailing an area of disturbed weather that is now over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, continues over the area. This will combine with local effects to generate localised afternoon buildups and convective showers and the possibility of a few thunderstorms over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and to a lesser extent the Windwards. Meanwhile, a reduction in moisture will result in a more stable atmosphere returning over the Leewards resulting in a decreased chance of showers over these Islands.