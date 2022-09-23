Weather Update for Friday, 23rd September 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Update for Friday, 23rd September 2022
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Present Weather: Partly cloudy 

Winds: A light breeze of 7mph from the east. 

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F                       Humidity: 87%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.8mbs or 29.96″ 

Sunset: Today, 6:06 pm                            Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:01 am 

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow 

Winds: East – southeast at 8 to 14mph. 

See also

Seas: 1 to 1.5meterrs or 3 to 5 feet. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be cloudy with a 60 per cent or a moderate chance of lingering showers becoming partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair with a 20  percent or a slight chance of a light shower. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weak instability trailing an area of disturbed  weather that is now over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, continues over the area.  This will combine with local effects to generate localised afternoon buildups and convective showers and the possibility of a few thunderstorms over Puerto Rico, the  Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and to a lesser extent the Windwards.  Meanwhile, a reduction in moisture will result in a more stable atmosphere returning  over the Leewards resulting in a decreased chance of showers over these Islands. 