Weather Update for Friday, 22nd July 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with slight dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 17mph from a Northeasterly direction.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.7mbs or 30.02″

Sunset: Today 6:47 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:48 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-northeast at 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 32 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.4 metres or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: High pressure along with low moisture levels will restrict shower activity across the entire Eastern Caribbean today and for most of the islands tonight. The chances of showers across the region will be low for most. However, later tonight and continuing into early Saturday, some moisture moving into the region on the trade winds will increase the chances of showers to moderate across the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands.