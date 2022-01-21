Weather Update For Friday, 21st January 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Update For Friday, 21st January 2022
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Present Weather: Fair 

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the east 

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F                            Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.7mbs or 30.05’’ 

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:44 am                        Sunset: Today, 6:01 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow. 

Winds: East – northeast at 14 to 22mph today with possible gusts to  32mph. Winds are forecast to decrease over coastal waters by tomorrow. 

See also

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1m or 5 to 7ft. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A relatively tight gradient is resulting in a moderate to fresh breeze blowing over the Leewards and B.V.I. Shallow pockets of moisture embedded within this wind flow could result in a few brief periods of light showers over these Islands today and tonight. Today will be partly sunny with a  40 percent or a moderate chance of a light, brief morning shower. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of a light, brief shower. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A ridge will continue to have a stabilizing influence over weather conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Islands today and tonight. While no significant weather is anticipated over the Islands, pockets of shallow moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade-wind flow will likely cause a few brief periods of increased cloudiness and passing localized showers at times with the chance of showers being slightly higher over Trinidad and Tobago.