Weather Update For Friday, 21st January 2022

Present Weather: Fair

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the east

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.7mbs or 30.05’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:44 am Sunset: Today, 6:01 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East – northeast at 14 to 22mph today with possible gusts to 32mph. Winds are forecast to decrease over coastal waters by tomorrow.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1m or 5 to 7ft. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A relatively tight gradient is resulting in a moderate to fresh breeze blowing over the Leewards and B.V.I. Shallow pockets of moisture embedded within this wind flow could result in a few brief periods of light showers over these Islands today and tonight. Today will be partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of a light, brief morning shower. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of a light, brief shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A ridge will continue to have a stabilizing influence over weather conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Islands today and tonight. While no significant weather is anticipated over the Islands, pockets of shallow moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade-wind flow will likely cause a few brief periods of increased cloudiness and passing localized showers at times with the chance of showers being slightly higher over Trinidad and Tobago.