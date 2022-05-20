Weather Update for Friday, 20th May 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from a Northeasterly direction

Temperature: 27°C / 80°F Humidity: 77%

Sea Level Pressure: 1019.5mbs or 30.10″

Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:37 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Mostly sunny and hazy conditions.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and hazy conditions with a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief light shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the Eastern Caribbean from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad & Tobago, we can expect mostly fair and hazy conditions with only a slight chance of a brief light shower as a very dry and stable air mass along with Saharan Dust Haze continues to sit across the area and restrict shower activity.